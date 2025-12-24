Menu

Canada

‘He was my best friend,’ says mother of child killed in Regina carbon monoxide incident

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 10:05 am
1 min read
WATCH: The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died in a carbon monoxide incident at a Regina apartment building says her son’s death could have been prevented.
The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died in a carbon monoxide incident at a Regina apartment building says her son’s death could have been prevented.

Marina Hills says she had been trying to reach her husband and son for hours before returning home and discovering something was wrong. Emergency crews were called, but her son, Henry Losco, was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was taken to hospital and continues to recover.

Fire officials have confirmed the incident was caused by a carbon monoxide leak linked to service equipment inside the building. A multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been launched by friends of the family to help support them as they deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

