Crime

Catholic priest in GTA charged with sex offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says.

It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference, an offence that applies when the victim is under 16 years old.

A statement the archdiocese posted on its website over the weekend says Peel Regional Police laid the charges on Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police confirmed Tuesday that “the individual in question was arrested and charged.”

“As the matter is now before the courts, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information can be provided at this time,” Peel police said in a statement

The archdiocese statement says Cherickal was most recently attached to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Brampton, and also served at other parishes across the Greater Toronto Area in the past three decades, including in Mississauga and Scarborough.

It says the decision to remove Cherickal from the pastoral ministry was made in accordance with its protocols and procedures relating to allegations of misconduct.

“As with any accused in our Canadian legal system, he is considered innocent until proven guilty and entitled to due process,” the statement reads.

“The Archdiocese of Toronto looks upon any accusation of misconduct as an urgent matter that requires serious attention.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

