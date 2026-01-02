Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sport of strongman growing in Manitoba

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 8:00 am
2 min read
Strongman athlete Tyler Sigurdson has helped grow the sport in Manitoba by organizing competitions and coaching others. View image in full screen
Strongman athlete Tyler Sigurdson has helped grow the sport in Manitoba by organizing competitions and coaching others. Teagan Rasche/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pressing a heavy metal log overhead is just a warm-up for Tyler Sigurdson.

“It’s one of the most exciting sports in the world because it’s never the same, it’s always changing,” Sigurdson said.

Sigurdson runs Iron Age Strength gym and StrongManitoba, the province’s only strongman promotion company.

The goal of the sport is to lift the heaviest things possible.

“When you see someone deadlift a car, when you see someone pulling a semi-truck by just using their body, it’s not something they would imagine doing before doing it themselves,” Sigurdson said.

Initially thought of as a ‘big man’s sport,’ strongman is open to everyone. Sigurdson has helped grow the sport in Manitoba from just a few athletes to nearly 100.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tons of men, tons of women, tons of older lifters, tons of teen lifters. We have all different kinds of people from all different walks of life who do our strongman stuff now and it’s just always growing and always getting better,” Sigurdson said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One strongman athlete training at his gym is Kelly Giddings. She was inspired to take up the sport after seeing one of her friends pull a truck.

“As a masters athlete, I never imagined I’d be able to get stronger. Year after year, I keep getting stronger and getting PRs [personal records],” Giddings said.
Trending Now

Personal growth is what fellow athlete Aaron Clark also loves most about Strongman.

“I’m hoping I can get to provincials, nationals. Just trying to climb my way up the ladder the best I can and improve myself, mainly,” Clark said.

StrongManitoba hosts multiple competitions a year, each with its own set of events.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can be pressing overhead, you can be deadlifting, you can be carrying heavy loads, you can be testing your grip. There’s all kinds of different ways you can compete in strongman,” Sigurdson said.

He encourages anyone interested in the sport to reach out. With multiple affiliate gyms across the province, he says there’s a spot for everyone.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices