Pulled ’60 Minutes’ segment surfaces on web with Canadian broadcaster’s branding

Send this page to someone via email

A segment of the American news program 60 Minutes, pulled by CBS News prior to its U.S. airing, began circulating online Monday with Canadian broadcaster Global TV.

Multiple media reports say the program was uploaded to StackTV, Global’s streaming platform, though it was not available to watch as of late Monday.

Global TV and its parent company, Corus Entertainment, did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has said it was her decision to pull from Sunday’s broadcast the segment featuring deportees who faced egregious torture at a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The journalist behind the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, has said the segment was cleared by CBS lawyers and is accusing Weiss of trying to appease the Trump administration, a known critic of the show.

Story continues below advertisement

Weiss says Alfonsi’s piece presented powerful testimony, but didn’t “advance the ball,” noting that other outlets had already done similar work.

— With files from The Associated Press

Global TV and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.