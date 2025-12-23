Menu

Consumer

Yukon power grid under ‘significant’ strain as deep freeze grips Western Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 12:23 pm
Extremely cold weather is blanketing a large swath of western Canada, with Environment Canada warning that wind chills in the Yukon on Tuesday and Wednesday will be approaching -55 C.
Extremely cold weather is blanketing a large swath of western Canada, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures with the wind chill in parts of the Yukon and NWT will be near -50 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A deep freeze affecting much of Western Canada has one northern territory urging its residents to limit their power use.

Cold warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the northernmost parts of Manitoba, as well as most of Saskatchewan and Alberta — forecasting chills in some areas between -45 and -50 C.

Further north, areas of the Northwest Territories, such as Fort Simpson, are predicting similar conditions to last until late Wednesday.

The frigid temperatures have prompted Environment Canada to issue cold warnings for a large swath of western and northern Canada. View image in full screen
The frigid temperatures have prompted Environment Canada to issue cold warnings for a large swath of western and northern Canada. Courtesy: Environment Canada

Intense cold is also impacting most of the Yukon, where Energy Minister Ted Laking is telling residents to conserve electricity.

He says the grid is “under significant strain” and on Monday, Dec. 23 the territory broke the record for all-time peak demand, exceeding the previous record that was set just a couple weeks ago.

Laking says due to equipment failures across the territory, people should be prepared with emergency kits in the event of a rolling blackout.

“In the meantime, I ask for your continued patience and help by reducing electricity use during peak hours when possible,” Laking said in a statement Monday.

These small actions ease pressure on the grid and help us avoid worse outcomes.”

 

