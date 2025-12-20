Weather warnings issued for frigid Yukon

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cold warnings are in place for much of the Yukon with wind chills that could feel like -55 C in some parts.

The warning from Environment Canada says an arctic ridge of high pressure is bringing very cold conditions.

In the north of the territory, communities such as Dawson City, Mayo, Faro, and Ross River are expected to remain frigid until early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Communities including Watson Lake and Teslin in the southern part of the territory are being warned to expect temperatures that feel as cold as -50 C on Saturday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada says extreme cold puts people at risk and frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Portions of the South Klondike Highway and Haines Road are also covered by a blowing snow advisory, warning about the possibility of poor visibility on the roads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2025.