Power outages linger across the Maritimes as snow squalls lash Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Two days after a windstorm swept across the Maritimes, sporadic power outages are still being reported in all three provinces.

Meanwhile, snow squall warnings have been issued for Prince Edward Island and parts of Nova Scotia.

In Nova Scotia this morning, about 750 homes and businesses were still without power across the province, with most of the outages reported in Truro, Liverpool, Stellarton and Bridgewater.

In New Brunswick, about 650 NB Power customers were in the dark, most them in and around Fredericton and the Harvey area — and less than 100 were without power in central and eastern P.E.I.

Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected to develop today across P.E.I., reducing visibility as the blowing snow driven by 50 kilometre per hour winds accumulates up to 20 centimetres deep on the eastern side of the province.

In Nova Scotia, snow squall warnings have been issued for Antigonish and Pictou counties on the eastern mainland and across Inverness, Victoria and Richmond counties in Cape Breton.

In Cape Breton, up to 20 cm of new snow is expected to be whipped up by northerly winds gusting at 50 km/h.

The forecast says the winds will be just as strong in Antigonish and Pictou, but slightly less snow is expected.

“Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate,” Environment Canada says. “Prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”