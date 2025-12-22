5 young adults injured, 2 critically, in suspected drunk driving crash in Devon

Send this page to someone via email

Impaired driving charges are pending after a vehicle full of young adults crashed in the town of Devon, Alta., leaving two of the occupants with life-threatening injuries.

Alberta RCMP said the collision in the town just southwest of Edmonton happened just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Mounties from the neighbouring Parkland County jurisdiction responded to a single-vehicle collision on Athabasca Avenue, one of the main roads in Devon, around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle lost control and hit both a parked vehicle and a tree, police determined.

Upon arrival, emergency first responders discovered all five people in the car were hurt and two were clinging to life.

A 21-year-old woman from Leduc was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton, while a 20-year-old man from Sherwood Park was driven by EMS to hospital in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, RCMP said both of those critically injured patients remain in hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two other passengers in the car — a man and woman, both 21 and from Devon — were treated by EMS on scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Devon, was arrested and taken to the town’s RCMP detachment.

Police said she provided breath samples testing for alcohol, which allegedly revealed the driver was more than twice the legal limit.

She has charges pending for impaired driving causing bodily harm, but as of Monday afternoon they had not yet been sworn so police could not release her name.

“Investigations like this are yet another reminder of the dangers of impaired driving,” said Sgt. Rob Gillies of the Parkland County RCMP.

“Nearly 25 per cent of all fatal collisions have impaired driving as a contributing factor.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Nearly 25 per cent of all fatal collisions have impaired driving as a contributing factor."

Devon is about 20 km southwest of Edmonton.