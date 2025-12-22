Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Alberta man and woman charged after RCMP seize drugs, cash, gun

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
A RCMP traffic stop in Onoway, Alta. last week resulted officers seizing a handgun, along with a variety of drugs and cash.
A RCMP traffic stop in Onoway, Alta. last week resulted officers seizing a handgun, along with a variety of drugs and cash. Courtesy: RCMP
Two people from northern Alberta have been arrested and charged after a police traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a gun.

The RCMP say officers were making patrols in the Onoway area, about an hour northwest of Edmonton, on Dec. 18, when they located a suspicious vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and a search of the vehicle located cocaine, methamphetamine, a quantity of Canadian currency and a replica handgun.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with a variety of drugs and weapons offences.

A 33-year-old woman from Whitecourt and a 33-year-old man from Fox Creek have both been charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and,
  • Possession of property obtained by crime.

The woman has also been charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and,
  • Failure to comply with a release order.

Both of the accused were released on a court undertaking and are to make their next court appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on March 25, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Prolific offenders targeted and arrested by Alberta RCMP'
Prolific offenders targeted and arrested by Alberta RCMP

 

