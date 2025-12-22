Alberta man and woman charged after RCMP seize drugs, cash, gun

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from northern Alberta have been arrested and charged after a police traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a gun.

The RCMP say officers were making patrols in the Onoway area, about an hour northwest of Edmonton, on Dec. 18, when they located a suspicious vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and a search of the vehicle located cocaine, methamphetamine, a quantity of Canadian currency and a replica handgun.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with a variety of drugs and weapons offences.

A 33-year-old woman from Whitecourt and a 33-year-old man from Fox Creek have both been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and,

Possession of property obtained by crime.

The woman has also been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and,

Failure to comply with a release order.

Both of the accused were released on a court undertaking and are to make their next court appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert on March 25, 2026.