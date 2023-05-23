Man charged after evading wildfire roadblock, getting stuck, needing rescue in Fox Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after a man drove around a checkpoint, got stuck in the mud and had to be airlifted to safety when an active wildfire surrounded him, Fox Creek RCMP said.

RCMP said they were called on May 19 at 2:45 p.m. about a man who had become stranded northwest of Fox Creek after attempting to use a gravel road to go around a roadblock.

“The large truck that the male was driving had become stuck in the mud, and the current active fire in the area had surrounded him,” RCMP said in a May 21 news release.

“Due to the active fire in the area, it was deemed unsafe for first responders to enter the area. A forestry helicopter attended the location and was able to airlift the male out to safety.”

Alberta RCMP are working in fire evacuation zones to help with public safety and crime reduction.

“Incidents like these only serve to put unnecessary strain on all first responders while threatening the safety of our communities,” said Staff Sgt. District Advisory NCO Neal Fraser.

On Tuesday, Edmonton resident Gurnoor Singh was charged with common nuisance.

Alberta RCMP are reminding people to avoid travelling in evacuation areas whenever possible and plan a safe route when travelling near areas affected by wildfires.