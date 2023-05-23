Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after evading wildfire roadblock, getting stuck, needing rescue in Fox Creek

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Fire creeps dangerously close to Fox Creek'
Alberta wildfires: Fire creeps dangerously close to Fox Creek
WATCH: There’s relief in the forecast for the hundreds of firefighters trying to extinguish the flames in Northern Alberta. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come. It’s been a tense few days in Fox Creek Alta., Northwest of Edmonton, where a wildfire has finally reached the town’s defences. Blake Lough reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid after a man drove around a checkpoint, got stuck in the mud and had to be airlifted to safety when an active wildfire surrounded him, Fox Creek RCMP said.

RCMP said they were called on May 19 at 2:45 p.m. about a man who had become stranded northwest of Fox Creek after attempting to use a gravel road to go around a roadblock.

“The large truck that the male was driving had become stuck in the mud, and the current active fire in the area had surrounded him,” RCMP said in a May 21 news release.

“Due to the active fire in the area, it was deemed unsafe for first responders to enter the area. A forestry helicopter attended the location and was able to airlift the male out to safety.”

Click to play video: 'Wildfire situation growing desperate in Fox Creek, Alta.'
Wildfire situation growing desperate in Fox Creek, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are working in fire evacuation zones to help with public safety and crime reduction.

Story continues below advertisement

“Incidents like these only serve to put unnecessary strain on all first responders while threatening the safety of our communities,” said Staff Sgt. District Advisory NCO Neal Fraser.

On Tuesday, Edmonton resident Gurnoor Singh was charged with common nuisance.

Alberta RCMP are reminding people to avoid travelling in evacuation areas whenever possible and plan a safe route when travelling near areas affected by wildfires.

Click to play video: 'Crews work tirelessly to protect Fox Creek from wildfires'
Crews work tirelessly to protect Fox Creek from wildfires
Related News
Alberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireFox Creekhelicopter rescuedriver chargedFox Creek RCMPEvacuation ZoneFox Creek wildfirecommon nuissancercmp roadblock
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers