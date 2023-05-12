Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order expanded for Little Smoky, Fox Creek

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire near Fox Creek is forcing the evacuation of the entire community and surrounding areas.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 8 p.m. Thursday said everyone who is still in the area of Fox Creek and the Hamlet of Little Smoky and all areas immediately surrounding those communities in the Municipal District of Greenview must leave.

They were told to head to Whitecourt on Highway 43.

The alert also said, “Everyone remaining in the impacted area must evacuate no later than 12 p.m., May 12, 2023.”

A reception centre is set up at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt.

Evacuees are required to register in person or by calling 780-778-3637. In-person registration closes at 10 p.m.

View image in full screen Map of MD of Greenview, near Fox Creek, Alta., on May 11, 2023. Courtesy: MD of Greenview

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Fox Creek fire was approximately 21,568 hectares in size and listed as out of control.

In a Friday morning update on the town’s Facbeook page, Fox Creek officials said crews are prepared for the wildfire “to grow significantly today.

“Reinforcements, additional air support, and various imported personnel have arrived. We anticipate more to come.”

“Units will patrol the fire perimeter on foot and focus on extinguishing hot-spots and flare-ups. If weather and conditions allow, you can anticipate the creation of new and fortification of existing containment guards.

“Two newly installed air monitoring units, one in Whitecourt and one in Fox Creek, will bolster the network’s ability to keep track of air quality for us.

“A solid police presence consistently patrols the community and monitors the entrances.

“Coordinating this large scale offence, procuring supplies, water, equipment, fuel, preparing meals for 110 (yesterday), responding to phones, messages and email inquiries, is a massive task. It is busy here.

“Little Smoky and surrounding area is now on mandatory evacuation alert. New evacuees will very likely be joining you at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre soon.

“Stay safe. Stay where you are.”

Residents are being told to not re-enter any areas that were heavily damaged or destroyed by the wildfire until the local fire authority has cleared the area. RCMP officers will be going door to door.

Fox Creek is a town of about 2,000 people located roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Little Smoky is a hamlet just northwest of Fox Creek within the Municipal District of Greenview. The hamlet is adjacent to the Little Smoky River.

For a complete and updated list of evacuation alerts and orders, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.