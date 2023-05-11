Alberta wildfires: Where and how are Canadian Armed Forces deployed?

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian soldiers have arrived in Alberta to help with the wildfire emergency ahead of more hot, windy weather.

Over the next few days, Canadian Armed Forces units will deploy to the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley areas, the province said Thursday.

Troops from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3PPCLI) and 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) are moving out to establish bases of operations in the province.

Army reserve soldiers drawn from across Alberta will deploy this week, the province added.

It said the CAF can help with:

Firefighting support to aid in mop-up operations and basic firefighting duties.

Airlift resources for increased mobility and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities.

Engineering support will be provided where required, incorporating heavy equipment resources.

Military personnel will be used “where they are most needed,” the government said, in co-ordination with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire.

0:58 Feds will ‘remain at the ready’ to help Alberta amid wildfires: defence minister

“(Canadian Forces) are ready to provide firefighting support and airlift resources for mobility and logistical tasks, including evacuation of isolated communities,” federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Wednesday night.

“This is in addition to support already being provided, or in progress, through Indigenous Services Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada and the RCMP.”

Premier Danielle Smith first reached out to the federal government on Monday morning to ask for military aid after declaring a provincial state of emergency Saturday.

The prime minister said Alberta’s request for federal assistance was approved. In a message on Twitter, Justin Trudeau said the Canadian Forces would provide “firefighting support and airlift resources, assist with the evacuation of isolated communities and help keep people safe.”

2:03 ‘We lost our entire farm’: Alberta wildfire victims brace for more extreme weather

As of Thursday morning, there were 89 active wildfires — 23 of which are considered out of control — according to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard.

There are 20 states of local emergency and four band council resolutions, Colin Blair of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said, on Wednesday.

Indigenous Services Canada said Tuesday that nine First Nations were under threat by active wildfires.

There were 13 evacuation orders in place as of Wednesday afternoon and about 17,800 Albertans affected by evacuation orders.

2:13 Alberta wildfires have scorched 2x as much land than a normal year — and it’s only May 10

The province said Thursday that people might see military vehicles on roads and in the air, as Royal Canadian Air Force fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters help move personnel and equipment.

“This movement and the establishment of these positions will create bases of operations for the forces to conduct fire mitigation efforts under the supervision of Alberta Wildfire personnel,” the province added.

Troops from the Canadian Armed Forces were seen in the Drayton Valley area Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry have also arrived in Alberta.

“All ODF firefighters have made it to Alberta and were briefed today alongside Alaskan firefighters on the current status of the Alberta wildfires,” the department said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “They have been assigned to their fires across the province and will officially start their 14-day fire assignments tomorrow.”

1:51 Alberta Wildfires: MD of Greenview remains under evacuation order

Alberta’s Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is meeting regularly about the wildfire situation and “continues to have decision-making abilities” despite the legislature being dissolved for the election campaign, the province said.

The latest updates on the Alberta wildfire emergency, Alberta Wildfire status and Alberta Emergency Alerts, including evacuation alerts and orders, can be found online.

Albertans seeking information or support can call 310-4455.

Anyone who has been forced out of their home due to wildfire is asked to register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.