Alberta wildfires: Huge demand stretches firefighting, emergency resources thin

Wildfire season has devastated Alberta early and dramatically.

Wednesday, May 10 marked the second week of a volatile wildfire situation, with 85 wildfires burning across the province, 23 of which were listed as out of control.

An estimated 405,908 hectares is burning.

The premier declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and there are 19 states of local emergency and two band council resolutions, said Colin Blair with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday.

That means the demand for firefighting resources — as well as communication — is extremely high.

“It certainly makes it more complex,” said Matthew Lemon, a disaster and emergency management instructor at NAIT.

“You’ve got more stakeholders involved … ensuring you’re having consistent messaging.”

“It’s a little more difficult in the smaller municipalities. There’s just not as many resources. They likely will be more linked in the provincial operations centre, relying on some of those resources.”

Lemon, who was part of the 2013 Alberta floods evacuation, said emergency operations staff will be feeling the stress.

“It’s very busy. They’re all very trained for this. It’s going to be very coordinated. They have plans for this.”

Managing a crisis like this can also be stressful for more personal reasons, he said.

“They are community members as well, so they’re also impacted or friends and families are potentially impacted.”

Several local fire chiefs have spoken out about how worn out their firefighters are.

“The firefighters in Yellowhead County? Very resilient. Very tired. Very, very tired,” said Albert Bahri, Yellowhead County fire chief, on Monday. “They’re evacuated. We’re losing homes. It’s tough.

“We had a firefighter — structures in his property burned down. He was fighting the fire on the other side of the fire when the fire came from Parkland (County) and went right through his property.”

On Tuesday, Bahri said the county has never seen this much fire.

“Look at the size of the fire and the time that it moved. It was unbelievable. It’s unprecedented in the county.

“The concern that I have is more new starts. The rain hasn’t completely blanketed Yellowhead County.

“It’s 22,000 square kilometres. It’s a big county. If you compare that to some cities, you can fit New York in there probably 15 times. It’s big.”

According to the county’s website, the Yellowhead County Fire Department has 11 full-time and 80 paid on-call/casual firefighters. They serve Yellowhead County and parts of Parkland County with mutual aid agreements with the Town of Hinton and the Town of Edson.

“We have to make sure we can jump on the new starts — Ag and Forestry jumps on those — we look at the stuff we can get to very quickly,” Bahri said.

“That’s what we’re planning for, as well as the fires we still have burning.”

When it comes to firefighting resources, he said they’re “maxed out.”

“The resources we asked for, we’ve been provided with. We haven’t asked for extra resources because we understand the rest of the province is burning as well. We don’t want to take all of them,” Bahri said.

“Our fire crews have been at this for over 10 days. A lot of them are beat.”

In its daily update Tuesday afternoon, the province said Alberta currently has more than 700 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and airtankers responding. It said help has come from counterpart wildfire agencies in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario, and Alberta has requested additional resources through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg.

The province said more wildland firefighters were arriving later Tuesday from New Brunswick (21 personnel), Yukon (21 personnel), Oregon (23 personnel) and Alaska (22 personnel).

“We’re exhausted,” said Brian Cornforth, fire chief of Parkland County, on Tuesday.

“Crews are at the max. We’re going to have to time out some of those crews.

“We’re looking for new resources. We’re hoping the province steps up and looks at more than the last cache of people they brought in. We won’t see any of those folks,” Cornforth said.

“We need higher level of resources put into the provincial system, otherwise we’re not going to get this fire out. We’re reaching out through our elected officials up into the province to get them to give us some support on the ground.”

Bahri even acknowledged the work of residents who, despite an evacuation order in Yellowhead County, decided to stay and protect their property and their neighbours’ homes.

“We’ve had so many people out there helping. It’s been spectacular. They didn’t leave. Yes, it’s against the evacuation order. We brought them up to speed (about what would happen) if we couldn’t get to them (and) they made the choice to stay and they did a great job.”

View image in full screen Tracey MacDonald’s farm south of Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 10, 2023. It was destroyed by wildfire. Global News

South of Yellowhead County is Brazeau County, in which the Town of Drayton Valley is located. Tracey MacDonald and her family have lived on a farm south of the town, near the North Saskwatchewan River, for 13 years.

“We’ve lost our entire farm, our livestock,” she told Global News on Wednesday.

They’ve chosen to stay, despite the evacuation order, because the help is coming from community members or, as MacDonald calls them, “regular people.”

“Eventually we’re going to rebuild. We’re not going anywhere. We’re just trying to contain (the fire) as much as we can and protect the other people’s property.”

View image in full screen Tracey MacDonald’s farm south of Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 10, 2023. It was destroyed by wildfire. Courtesy: Tracey MacDonald

She said fire crews tried to save her home for two days before it went up in flames.

“There was no fire department that came for that. I know they were busy with wildfires all across. Neighbours over there lost houses as well,” she said, adding she doesn’t know if more could have been done.

“I can’t judge. I’m not a firefighter. I don’t know what they deal with.”

MacDonald lost dozens of chickens and pigs. Now she’s worried about the hotter temperatures and wind returning and she wants more answers from officials.

“I’m still in shock. Just waiting. Hurry up and wait. We don’t know what comes next,” she said.

“We just didn’t expect it at all,” she said through tears. “It’s hard to look at.”

In an update on its Facebook page, the Town of Drayton Valley provided an update on the Buck Creek wildfire.

Officials said weather has helped slow the fire’s growth in the past two days and allowed crews to establish and reinforce a fire perimeter in certain areas.

“Additional resources have been brought in to give some much-needed rest to local fire crews who have been working on this incident since May 3,” the town’s post reads.

“Additional ground resources to bolster fire suppression efforts on the ground have been requested and are expected to arrive in the coming days.”

The fire remains out of control and the evacuation order remains in place.

“Crews need a couple more days of similar weather to increase perimeter control.”

Residents are being told to expect a more detailed update on Friday.