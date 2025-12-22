AHS pauses bell ringing ceremony for cancer patients at the Stollery

For children battling cancer finishing their medical treatments, ringing the big bell at the Stollery Children’s Hospital marked a milestone in their recovery.
With growing rates of respiratory viruses, however, Alberta Health Services announced to patients in the fall that the ceremony would be cancelled, leaving some families feeling surprised and disappointed.
AHS later announced in early December that the ceremony is on pause, not cancelled indefinitely, and that the bell ringing will resume in the spring.
Katherine Ludwig has the details in the video above.
