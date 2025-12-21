Two children killed in Northern Ontario crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two children and a man have died after a crash in Northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided just after midnight on a remote section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Opasatika, Ont.

The crash forced the closure of a 500-kilometre stretch of highway between Longlac and Cochrane for several hours.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found the occupants of the pickup – a 41-year-old man, as well as a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old – had all died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Kapuskasing OPP ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage, reach out to them or Ontario Crime Stoppers.