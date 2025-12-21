Two children killed in Northern Ontario crash

Two children and a man have died after a crash in Northern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided just after midnight on a remote section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Opasatika, Ont.
The crash forced the closure of a 500-kilometre stretch of highway between Longlac and Cochrane for several hours.
Get daily National news
Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found the occupants of the pickup – a 41-year-old man, as well as a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old – had all died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Kapuskasing OPP ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage, reach out to them or Ontario Crime Stoppers.
- US forces stop 2nd oil tanker off Venezuela coast as Trump follows promise to seize tankers
- Flu hospitalizations rise sharply as H3N2 spreads across Canada
- Paraplegic engineer becomes the first wheelchair user to blast into space
- Tax season is still months away. Doing 3 things now could help you later
Comments