Two children killed in Northern Ontario crash

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 21, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Two children and a man have died after a crash in Northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided just after midnight on a remote section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Opasatika, Ont.

The crash forced the closure of a 500-kilometre stretch of highway between Longlac and Cochrane for several hours.

Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found the occupants of the pickup – a 41-year-old man, as well as a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old – had all died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Kapuskasing OPP ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage, reach out to them or Ontario Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

