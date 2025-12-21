Leafs prospect Danford eager for world junior shot

Send this page to someone via email

Ben Danford has a tutor with championship pedigree. He’s looking to add some hardware of his own in a few weeks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defence prospect is set to help patrol Canada’s blue line at the world junior hockey championship as a dependable, no-nonsense option for a country looking to rebound off a pair of disastrous performances at the annual showcase event.

And the 19-year-old heads into the tournament with the knowledge he can reach out to a mentor with any questions or concerns. Former NHL blueliner and Stanley Cup champion Jake Muzzin — a member of Toronto’s player development staff — is Danford’s main point of NHL contact throughout the Ontario Hockey League season as he aims to hone his game now and for the next level.

“Muzz is great,” said the product of Madoc, Ont. “We’ve built a really good relationship over the last couple of years. He’s someone that I can talk to about anything. We text on a regular basis. He sends a lot of video.”

Selected with the 31st pick at the 2024 NHL draft, Danford had a strong training camp with the Maple Leafs back in the fall. He got into a couple of pre-season games and earned public praise from head coach Craig Berube for his straightforward approach.

“That meant a lot, especially a coach like Craig,” Danford said recently at Canada’s training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont. “Someone who I’ve got to know, especially this past year. To hear that feels good and is good for the confidence, but just trying to keep getting better all the time.”

“Showed I was able to play at the pre-season level and perform well there,” he added. “It’s just building day-by-day, not looking ahead. But when the time comes, I just have to be at my best.”

The six-foot-two, 192-pound defender departed Toronto’s camp and returned to the Oshawa Generals before the retooling club — coming off back-to-back losses in the OHL’s J. Ross Robertson Cup final to the powerhouse London Knights — dealt him to the Brantford Bulldogs.

“It seems that way,” Danford said when asked if he keeps a suitcase by the door. “I just put it away and then have to bring it back out.”

Playing for a fourth different team since September, it’s no secret why he’s part of Canada’s setup as the country looks to rebound off consecutive fifth-place finishes at the world juniors.

“Defence first,” Danford said. “Someone who blocks shots and sacrifices the body, does anything for the team to win.”

Canadian head coach Dale Hunter, whose Knights ended the Generals’ season the last two springs, likes Danford’s game.

“A heart-and-soul (defenceman),” Hunter said. “You need them.”

Danford, who suited up alongside the undrafted Ethan Mackenzie in a 4-2 exhibition loss to Sweden on Saturday, has consistent contact with more Maple Leafs than just Muzzin after becoming close with Toronto forward Easton Cowan.

“Been through two training camps and development camps together,” Danford said. “We talk on a daily basis. It means a lot for him to reach out.”

So what has Cowan — part of Canada’s last two world junior teams — been offering in terms of advice ahead of the event that kicks off Boxing Day?

“Play your game,” Danford said. “Don’t be anything you’re not.”

The meat-and-potatoes blueliner plans to do just that at a tournament he watched with family growing up.

“Super surreal,” Danford said. “When you put on that Canada jersey and wear that Maple Leaf, it’s a huge honour. You want to represent it to your fullest and work your hardest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2025.