Canadian charities feeling financial crunch

The Salvation Army says it is significantly short of its goal for the 2025 Canadian Red Kettle Campaign. With just days to go in its annual fundraising push, the organization is $2.5 million shy of its $22-million target.

”We’ve seen donations plateau and unfortunately, the demand for services hasn’t plateaued,” said Salvation Army B.C. divisional director Kim Findlay. The fundraising drive ends on Christmas Eve.

Last year, despite a pre-Christmas Canada Post strike, donations were 15 per cent higher in December. That’s a difference of more than $3 million.

Findlay blames the increased cost of living, with people unable to donate as much. It’s the same reason demand for the charity’s services has increased.

The Salvation Army said they served 3.1 million Canadians in 2024; that number is projected to be even higher by the end of 2025.

The increase in demand is also being seen at a long-running hamper program in Winnipeg.

The Christmas Cheer Board Winnipeg (CCBW) provides food hampers to those in need across the city during the holiday season.

The organization estimates this year it will hand out 22,000 hampers, up from last year’s 21,000.

“For a lot of folks, especially at this time of year, they’re making some very difficult decisions in terms of how they’re going to spend their money,” said CCWB Executive Director Shawna Bell.

“We want to make sure that no one is giving up their money for rent or for other basic costs,” Bell added.

Along with food hampers, the organization also provides toys for children.

According to the CCWB, a hamper for a single person costs $100, while one for a family of six costs $250.

The CCWB said donations are up this year compared to previous years, however, the impact of rising costs can still be felt, as the cost of food items has gone up 30 per cent.