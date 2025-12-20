Canadiens acquire Phillip Danault from Kings

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Phillip Danault is heading back to Montreal.

The Montreal Canadiens acquired the veteran centre from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick Friday night, announcing the move a little more than an hour before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

The draft selection previously belonged to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Danault returns to the Canadiens after spending six seasons in Montreal from 2015 to 2021.

The 32-year-old from Victoriaville, Que., signed a six-year, US$33-million contract with the Kings in free agency after helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

Los Angeles did not retain any salary on Danault’s deal, which holds a $5.5-million average annual value through next season.

A two-way centre and penalty kill specialist, Danault had just five assists in 30 games in a diminishing role with the Kings this season.

He produced a career-high 54 points with Los Angeles in 2022-23, and has tallied 125 goals and 274 assists in 741 NHL games after being drafted in the first round, 26th overall, by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, add Danault while centres Kirby Dach (foot) and Alex Newhook (ankle) nurse injuries.

Dach was expected out four to six weeks as of Nov. 16. Newhook isn’t scheduled to return until March.

Montreal (18-12-4) hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9) on Saturday. The Canadiens did not know when Danault would join the team as of Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.