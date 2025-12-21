Unfortunate events turns Alberta family’s road trip into unforgettable one

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta mother who has always wanted to take her kids on the road trip of a lifetime never thought it would turn into the road trip they won’t soon forget after a series of unfortunate events.

Janessa Kara hit the road with her three children and two dogs in the fall around the same time that Alberta teachers went on strike.

“It was just time to slow down and enjoy each other and just have time for being a mom and being kids and adventuring and not always having to be on some sort of schedule,” says Kara.

The impromptu trip started just outside Edmonton near Devon, with stops also being made in Calgary and Belair, Man., with the family staying in Airbnb rentals the entire time.

That trip, however, was cut short because over the course of just three days earlier this month, the family ran into several unplanned issues at rental properties, including a flooded rental property and a bug in their bed.

Their truck, a 2001 Chevy Silverado, was also stolen on Dec. 11 in Calgary with everything they owned now gone.

“Within our truck was a double-seated stroller, just anything you can think of that you would need as a mom and kids to survive for months at a time was in there. We had our books, toy, clothes.”

After posting the stolen truck on social media, Kara says strangers stepped up and helped with child car seats and clothing for the kids.

Calgary police have confirmed that they are investigating the theft.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Airbnb says they’ve been in contact with the family, “offering various forms of support to address their concerns and wishes, including assistance with finding alternate accommodations, reimbursements, and connecting with their hosts.”

The statement goes on to say the team is “committed to helping them should other needs arise. We are also carefully investigating their concerns and will take appropriate actions to address any relevant issues.”

The family has since returned to the Edmonton area they call home.

“It was super cool to see people come together for us when I wasn’t asking and people come together for us when I was only asking for a little help,” Kara says.

“That’s the kind of Christmas gift you can’t buy.”