Crime

Man who killed 5 at Calgary house party given more freedoms

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 6:45 pm
Matthew de Grood, seen here being loaded into an ambulance on April 15, 2014, was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a Calgary house party.
Matthew de Grood, seen here being loaded into an ambulance on April 15, 2014, was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a Calgary house party. Global News
A man found not criminally responsible for stabbing five people to death at a Calgary house party is getting more freedoms but not an absolute discharge.

Alberta‘s Criminal Code Review Board is allowing Matthew de Grood passes of up to two weeks to visit his family’s home in Calgary.

He is also being allowed to travel to British Columbia and Ontario if accompanied by a responsible adult.

De Grood’s trial heard that he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the killings in 2014.

He was found not criminally responsible and placed in a psychiatric facility.

His annual hearing before the board last month examined his progress and whether additional freedoms would be warranted.

His psychiatrist, Dr. Sergio Santana, said de Grood is a low level to reoffend and ready for relaxed rules so he can visit his sister in B.C.

Santana also said de Grood’s schizophrenia is in full remission but he continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, guilt, shame and the effect his actions had on his family and his victims’ families.

“The treatment team also anticipates further work with Mr. de Grood to come to terms with the consequences of his actions,” said the board’s report released Friday.

“As he continues to reintegrate into a hostile community, the treatment team expects increasingly challenging situations.

The board is satisfied that there is some certainty that Mr. de Grood remains a significant threat to the safety of the public and that the board cannot discharge him absolutely.”

More freedom recommended for Calgary man who killed 5 at a house party
More freedom recommended for Calgary man who killed 5 at a house party

De Grood was 22 when he grabbed a kitchen knife at the house party and without provocation stabbed Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaiti Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong.

The trial heard de Grood believed he was attacking Medusas and werewolves for the son of God.

Bandmates release digitally remastered album 10 years after Brentwood massacre
Bandmates release digitally remastered album 10 years after Brentwood massacre
© 2025 The Canadian Press

