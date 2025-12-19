Saskatoon-based company planning Indigenous-led multi-corridor project

Send this page to someone via email

As talks of trade and diversifying markets continue across the country, a Saskatoon-based company is seeking to enter the conversation but with more voices at the table.

Pisim Power is looking to develop a multi-corridor project that stretches from the Pacific Coast through to the coast of Hudson Bay in Manitoba and wants it to be Indigenous-led with equity participation.

“We work with the nations and say, ‘Which projects do you want to pursue?’ And then we do all the work of business planning, due diligence, and accessing the funds from First Nation Finance Authority,” said Ken Thomas, CEO of Pisim.

The project is expected to encompass everything from railways, green energy and pipelines to the potential for new paved roads, said Dan Ukrainetz, Pisim’s vice-president of finance.

“We want to start the conversation between First Nations and the industry and allow for the infrastructure to be built,” said Ukrainetz.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think any government would be in favour of seeing the industry and First Nations create the solution and bring to them a final product.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There are around 110 First Nation communities within 25 km from the proposed stretch of project from the B.C. coast to the Port of Churchill, Man., Ukrainetz said, adding that the company has had conversations with around 35 First Nations so far.

In November, Pisim went in front of Prince Albert’s city council to gain support for their proposal of the multi-corridor project, pitching the city as a hub.

Prince Albert’s council agreed unanimously to a letter of support for the project.

“They felt that it was definitely a step towards a sustainable infrastructure across Western Canada and especially with it being Indigenous-led, it would really strengthen their communities,” said Michael Nelson, Prince Albert’s acting director of Community Development.

“We think it would just open up more trade corridors, more opportunities for transportation, for different mining sectors and everything just directly north in our surrounding areas,” Nelson said, adding the project is “very exciting” for the community.

There are many benefits of having resource development projects that are Indigenous-led, said Thomas, adding that these arrangements tend to open employment and training opportunities for First Nations communities.

Story continues below advertisement

On the other hand, industry tends to also benefit as the arrangement helps companies expedite projects, Thomas said.

“If you work with First Nations at the outset, you’re probably saving about two years in a typical large-scale project, right? So if you’re looking at billions of dollars of projects, two years could make a difference, make or break a project.”

Thomas also says that improving east-west relations with the development of a corridor fits into Canada’s vision of diversifying trade in the face of tariffs from the U.S.

Alongside its interprovincial project, the company is also seeking to strengthen relations with Native American communities south of the border.

“We have key resources, and I think First Nations and Native American tribes can create solutions for the U.S. government,” said Ukrainetz, adding that the company has began discussions with tribes in Montana on matters concerning natural gas and crude oil.

Nelson and Ukrainetz say the company is also in talks with provincial governments in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

As for the future, the company has its sights on starting the conversation between First Nation groups and industry.