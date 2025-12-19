New Brunswick to publish report on mysterious neurological illness next month

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in New Brunswick will release the final report in January of an investigation into cases of undiagnosed neurological illness.

Dr. Yves Léger, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says his office knows New Brunswickers are eager for answers.

The government’s news release did not say what date in January the report would be released, but it said the investigation is almost complete.

Hundreds of New Brunswick residents — mostly in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton area — have reported symptoms of what the Health Department has called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

Léger has said the current investigation includes an analysis of data from more than 220 patient files.

The province said earlier this year that it had asked the Public Health Agency of Canada for additional support in the investigation.

