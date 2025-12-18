Menu

Environment

Boat sinks in Vancouver’s English Bay with only mast still visible

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 7:13 pm
1 min read
Only the mast can be seen of this boat that has sunk in Vancouver's English Bay. View image in full screen
Only the mast can be seen of this boat that has sunk in Vancouver's English Bay. Global News
A boat has sunk in Vancouver’s English Bay and now only the mast is visible.

The boat sunk on Wednesday afternoon, but so far the owners have not come forward to deal with it.

The Department of National Defence, which is in charge of the Coast Guard, confirmed on Thursday that heavy winds in the Vancouver area caused multiple vessels to become unmoored, drag anchor, or become beached.

The Coast Guard is responding to 10 vessels in the Kitsilano, False Creek, and English Bay areas, including the one that sunk, the department said in a statement.

“Our crews were on-site earlier today to assess beached vessels and determine ownership, contacting vessel owners to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities,” he stated.

They said vessel owners are liable for the cost of addressing their problem vessel, including any hazard-related costs, like cleanup or repairs and any remediation action taken by the federal government.

“Under Canadian law, vessel owners are responsible for their vessel at all times,” the department said.

“If their vessel is damaged during a storm, owners must take all actions necessary, including repairs, salvage, and prevention or clean-up of leaking fuel and oil.”

They also stated that as the winter weather gets worse, all vessel owners should check for ice and snow buildup on their moored vessel, even if they are not planning on going out in it.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

