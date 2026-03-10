City of Regina warns residents about rising recycling contamination

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is urging residents to be more careful with what goes into their recycling carts as contamination rates climb far above the acceptable limit.

Officials say items like bagged recyclables, foam packaging and plastic wrap are frequently placed in blue bins, even though they must be handled elsewhere.

The problem can jam sorting equipment and force entire loads of recyclable material to be thrown out.

If contamination levels don’t improve, the city could face penalties that may eventually increase recycling fees for households.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.