Canada

City of Regina warns residents about rising recycling contamination

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 7:00 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The City of Regina is warning that residential recycling contamination has reached 18 per cent which is triple the allowed limit. Using AI-powered cameras on collection trucks, the city is identifying common errors like bagged recyclables and flexible plastics. If rates don't drop below six per cent, both the City and residents face steep financial penalties. Manjot Singh has more in the video above.
The City of Regina is urging residents to be more careful with what goes into their recycling carts as contamination rates climb far above the acceptable limit.

Officials say items like bagged recyclables, foam packaging and plastic wrap are frequently placed in blue bins, even though they must be handled elsewhere.

The problem can jam sorting equipment and force entire loads of recyclable material to be thrown out.

If contamination levels don’t improve, the city could face penalties that may eventually increase recycling fees for households.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

