All Winnipeg schools closed due to blizzard

Pembina Trails School Division Supt. Shelley Amos said it’s a “rarity” to have every school in Winnipeg close due to weather conditions.

“As the weather deteriorated, we had more information from the WPS. They issued a traffic advisory that road conditions were deteriorating and recommended folks stay off the road,” Amos told Global News. “Once we had that in hand, we made the decision to close schools for the day.”

Amos said the decision was made to close schools around 7:30 a.m.

Watch the video above to learn more about school closure in southern Manitoba.