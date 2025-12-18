Menu

Strong South Coast storm causes BC Ferries cancellations, power outages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 5:08 pm
Strong winds are expected across B.C.’s South Coast on Thursday as another storm system moves in.

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings on Thursday afternoon and some sailings remain at risk of cancellation due to the weather.

More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers are also without power due to the wind, as trees have come down during the storm.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon says more ferry cancellations and power outages are expected as the winds pick up.

She said southern Vancouver Island will be the hardest hit from late afternoon until early evening and then Metro Vancouver will feel the brunt of the storm between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria will get strong gusts up to 80 km/h all afternoon and evening, Gordon said, and the eastern Fraser Valley will see those winds late afternoon and into the evening.

