$2M worth of merchandise stolen from Amazon warehouse in Ontario: police

Durham Regional Police say $2 million worth of merchandise from an Amazon warehouse in Ajax, Ont. was stolen over a two-year span, and five people are facing charges.

Police said an investigation began in November into two employees at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre on Salem Road.

The force said they were contacted by Amazon Loss Prevention who alleged that the two employees were responsible for the merchandise theft.

A search warrant was executed in December at a Scarborough home and the two employees were arrested. Three more suspects were found at the residence during the search and also arrested, police said.

Officers seized more than $250,000 worth of high-end electronics and $50,000 in cash, police said.

Five people, aged 28 to 36, were charged in connection to the investigation. They face charges including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, as well as offences related to possessing and trafficking stolen goods.

Police said all of the accused did not remain in custody and were released ahead of court appearances.

View image in full screen A photo of the merchandise seized by police. Durham Regional Police