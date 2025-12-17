Vancouver council approves DTES changes for safer, more dignified housing

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has voted to significantly shift its Downtown Eastside housing policy, enabling replacement of single room occupancy buildings (SROs) with safe and “dignified” homes.

The city council voted on Tuesday to approve updates to zoning and regulatory tools in the Downtown Eastside (DTES), marking a shift in policy regarding the replacement of single-room occupancy buildings (SROs) with upgraded social housing.

Under the previous rules, the city said it was limited in its ability to address deteriorating housing conditions, but under the new rules, additional height and density for projects will only be granted where those projects deliver social housing, either as 100 per cent social housing or as rental housing with a minimum of 20 per cent social housing units.

“We’re doing things differently,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“For too long, aging SROs have continued to deteriorate, and regulatory barriers have prevented viable replacements from moving forward.”

Sim said these changes will bring about a more dignified future for the DTES.

City council said it is also committed to supporting Task Force Barrage, as a new police district will oversee the DTES.

The creation of District 5 was announced in September, when Sim claimed the city had recorded a 23-year low in violent crime, seven months after the launch of the task force.

“Task Force barrage is only the beginning,” Sim said at the time.

“The Downtown Eastside can’t be transformed overnight, and it can’t be fixed by enforcement alone. Real change means moving from emergency response to long-term renewal.”