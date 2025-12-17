Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver council approves DTES changes for safer, more dignified housing

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 7:43 pm
1 min read
Rising construction costs and outdated policies have slowed the delivery of new homes in the DTES View image in full screen
Rising construction costs and outdated policies have slowed the delivery of new homes in the DTES, says Vancouver City Council. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Vancouver has voted to significantly shift its Downtown Eastside housing policy, enabling replacement of single room occupancy buildings (SROs) with safe and “dignified” homes.

The city council voted on Tuesday to approve updates to zoning and regulatory tools in the Downtown Eastside (DTES), marking a shift in policy regarding the replacement of single-room occupancy buildings (SROs) with upgraded social housing.

Under the previous rules, the city said it was limited in its ability to address deteriorating housing conditions, but under the new rules, additional height and density for projects will only be granted where those projects deliver social housing, either as 100 per cent social housing or as rental housing with a minimum of 20 per cent social housing units.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re doing things differently,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“For too long, aging SROs have continued to deteriorate, and regulatory barriers have prevented viable replacements from moving forward.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver council approves new bylaw to deal with abandoned and vacant buildings'
Vancouver council approves new bylaw to deal with abandoned and vacant buildings
Trending Now

Sim said these changes will bring about a more dignified future for the DTES.

City council said it is also committed to supporting Task Force Barrage, as a new police district will oversee the DTES.

The creation of District 5 was announced in September, when Sim claimed the city had recorded a 23-year low in violent crime, seven months after the launch of the task force.

“Task Force barrage is only the beginning,” Sim said at the time.

“The Downtown Eastside can’t be transformed overnight, and it can’t be fixed by enforcement alone. Real change means moving from emergency response to long-term renewal.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices