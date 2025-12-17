Give Me Shelter campaign curbside drive-thru underway at Global Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the 22nd year for Global Edmonton’s Give Me Shelter campaign and on Wednesday, December 17, our curbside drive-thru is collecting donations.

Gift cards and cash donations can be dropped off at the Global Edmonton studios at 5325 Allard Way.

Domestic violence is an ongoing issue that affects many individuals and families in the Edmonton area.

Give Me Shelter supports six shelters and programs: A Safe Place, Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, Catholic Social Services, Sage, WIN House, and WINGS. All donations go directly to them.

“We support people with household packages at the end of their stay, for their new start,” said Ashley Baxter, chief programs and operating officer at WIN House.

“We support people with food and basic needs while they’re in the shelter. And then we offer also additional programs, like life skills programs and things of that nature, so it goes right back into the people that we’re supporting.”

Right now, the need is greater than ever.

Many people fleeing domestic violence are turned away; the resources cannot keep up to the demand.

Pat Vargas, director at Catholic Social Services, said in a two-month period, the organization’s central call line received 500 unique calls from qualified individuals — but they were only able to respond to 80 of those cries for help.

“It’s crucial for Edmontonians to know that Edmonton doesn’t have capacity. We can serve one in four,” Vargas said.

While many of the programs that Give Me Shelter supports directly serve women and their children fleeing dangerous relationships, another important facet of domestic violence is elder abuse.

New to the Give Me Shelter campaign this year is Sage Seniors Safe House Shelter.

“Most of the older adults we serve have been harmed by an adult child, adult grandchild, niece or nephew — although we do also serve older adults who have experienced spousal violence as well,” said Michele Markham, manager at Safe House Shelter.

Cash donations can be made in-person at Global News at 5325 Allard Way from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, or online.