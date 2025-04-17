Menu

Vancouver gears up for annual unsanctioned 4/20 cannabis ‘protestival’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver shuts down 4/20 celebration'
Vancouver shuts down 4/20 celebration
RELATED: All week, Vancouver city and parks officials have been hinting that this year's 4/20 celebrations would be handled differently, but no one expected an approach that effectively shut down the annual pot protest that draws thousands of people to Sunset Beach each year. Alissa Thibault reports. – Apr 20, 2024
It’s April, which means the flowers are blooming, the leaves are budding and the Vancouver Park Board is gearing up to deal with the city’s annual 4/20 cannabis ‘protestival.’

In a Thursday media release, the park board said it was aware of a single, informal gathering planned to mark the April 20 event at Sunset Beach.

“The City and Park Board are working with the Vancouver Police Department, the Province, TransLink, and public health partners to actively monitor the situation and ensure a coordinated response if needed,” it said.

The park board said it would implement a suite of parking and traffic restrictions in the area in anticipation of possible crowds.

Click to play video: 'Smaller crowds turn out for Vancouver 420 events'
Smaller crowds turn out for Vancouver 420 events

Those include the closure of the Sunset Beach parking lot on Saturday and Sunday and no-stopping restrictions on adjacent streets.

Police and park rangers will also be deployed to the park on Sunday.

Last year, the city installed metal fencing around Sunset Beach Park, preventing cannabis enthusiasts from gathering at the site for the unsanctioned event.

The controversial event, considered a festival or a protest depending on who one is talking to, has traditionally drawn thousands of people and included dozens of vendor stands and a main stage.

For years, activists staged the event outside the Vancouver Art Gallery before it moved to Sunset Beach and became a source of annual conflict with the city.

Click to play video: 'Thousands gather for 4/20 rally at Sunset Beach'
Thousands gather for 4/20 rally at Sunset Beach
