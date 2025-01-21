980 CKNW will have a new home at 730 CKNW, beginning Feb. 24

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 24, we will be moving 980 CKNW to a new home on the radio dial, switching to 730 CKNW.

This switch is an exciting one for Corus’ talk radio offering and our listeners, as it will provide a clearer and better, and more widely accessible signal for our Vancouver audience.

Through this new signal, we can offer our Downtown Vancouver and Lower Mainland communities improved and clearer access to all of our great programming.

Airing our best programs featuring our roster of beloved hosts, from morning until night, 730 CKNW will be our new home for Vancouver news, Vancouver talk and breaking news.

Listeners will now enjoy a more stable talk radio signal on 730 CKNW, with the same great programs they know and love including…

Mornings with Simi, Weekdays 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

The Mike Smyth Show, Weekdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Jill Bennett Show, Weekdays 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Jas Johal Show, Weekdays 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Ben Mulroney Show, Weekdays 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

And more!

In addition to this exciting launch, Corus will continue to provide listeners with access to our stations via digital streaming, iHeart Radio and more.