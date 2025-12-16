Mounties make arrest after appliance delivery gone wrong in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Mounties say a delivery man who was simply trying to drop off a fridge, a washer and a dryer ended up getting punched and threatened with a rifle over the appliances.

The confrontation happened on Dec. 4 at a rural residence near Sundre in central Alberta.

The delivery driver had gone to the wrong address then parked his truck on the side of a road and called the customer, said Cpl. Gina Slaney.

Soon after, the customer drove up and gave the driver a new address but was told that was impossible.

“You can’t just change the delivery address,” Slaney said Tuesday.

“(The delivery man) said there had to be processes put in place in order for (the customer) to do that.”

Things escalated quickly.

Slaney said the customer allegedly opened the truck door, punched the driver two or three times, then went back to his vehicle and returned with a long gun, threatening to kill the driver if the appliances didn’t go where he wanted.

The delivery driver managed to flee in his truck. He was not seriously hurt.

A 31-year-old man from Sundre was arrested at his home, where RCMP said officers seized 16 firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

The suspect faces 14 charges, including extortion with a firearm.