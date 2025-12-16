Canada lays sanctions against 4 more senior Iranian officials

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is imposing additional sanctions against four people who are senior officials in the Iranian government, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

The latest round of sanctions has been imposed under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations.

“These individuals, all Iranian senior officials, have been involved in gross and systematic human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), and have had a significant role in facilitating and directing repressive policies,” Anand said in the statement.

The four Iranian officials are:

Mohsen Karimi

Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada

Mustafa Mohebbi

Hassan Akharian

Canada has now imposed 18 rounds of sanctions since October 2022 against Iranian officials and entities over allegations of human rights violations.

This brings the total number of Iranian individuals sanctioned by Canada to 210 and the number of sanctioned Iranian entities to 254.

“Iran continues to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations. Security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have used excessive and lethal force to suppress protests, restricting Iranians’ rights to freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly and association, among others,” Anand said.

In 2012, Canada designated Iran a “state supporter of terrorism under the State Immunity Act.”

This designation, in conjunction with the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, allows victims to bring civil action against Iran for losses or damages “resulting from an act of terrorism linked to Iran and committed anywhere in the world.”