Canada

Canada lays sanctions against 4 more senior Iranian officials

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 12:13 pm
1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The federal government is imposing additional sanctions against four people who are senior officials in the Iranian government, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

The latest round of sanctions has been imposed under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations.

“These individuals, all Iranian senior officials, have been involved in gross and systematic human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), and have had a significant role in facilitating and directing repressive policies,” Anand said in the statement.

The four Iranian officials are:

  • Mohsen Karimi
  • Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada
  • Mustafa Mohebbi
  • Hassan Akharian

Canada has now imposed 18 rounds of sanctions since October 2022 against Iranian officials and entities over allegations of human rights violations.

Senior Iranian official found to be living in Toronto

This brings the total number of Iranian individuals sanctioned by Canada to 210 and the number of sanctioned Iranian entities to 254.

“Iran continues to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations. Security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have used excessive and lethal force to suppress protests, restricting Iranians’ rights to freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly and association, among others,” Anand said.

In 2012, Canada designated Iran a “state supporter of terrorism under the State Immunity Act.”

This designation, in conjunction with the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, allows victims to bring civil action against Iran for losses or damages “resulting from an act of terrorism linked to Iran and committed anywhere in the world.”

