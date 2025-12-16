Menu

World

Israel blocks Canadian delegation, including MPs, from entering West Bank

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed). View image in full screen
Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed). OB
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says a delegation of Canadians that includes six members of Parliament was denied entry to the West Bank at the Israeli border today.

A statement issued by the group says the delegation was barred from entry by Israeli authorities as “public safety threats.”

The trip was sponsored by The Canadian-Muslim Vote and the delegation had plans to meet with displaced Palestinians in the West Bank, where the Israeli government recently approved the construction of 764 new homes in Jewish settlements.

Five Liberal MPs and one NDP MP are part of the delegation, which returned to Jordan today.

The NCCM says the Israeli government’s refusal to allow Canadian parliamentarians into the country raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

Canada formally recognized Palestinian statehood in September but said some conditions must be met first, including elections in the new year that Hamas can’t contest.

— With files from The Associated Press.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

