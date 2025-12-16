Israel blocks Canadian delegation, including MPs, from entering West Bank

Send this page to someone via email

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says a delegation of Canadians that includes six members of Parliament was denied entry to the West Bank at the Israeli border today.

A statement issued by the group says the delegation was barred from entry by Israeli authorities as “public safety threats.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The trip was sponsored by The Canadian-Muslim Vote and the delegation had plans to meet with displaced Palestinians in the West Bank, where the Israeli government recently approved the construction of 764 new homes in Jewish settlements.

Five Liberal MPs and one NDP MP are part of the delegation, which returned to Jordan today.

The NCCM says the Israeli government’s refusal to allow Canadian parliamentarians into the country raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

Canada formally recognized Palestinian statehood in September but said some conditions must be met first, including elections in the new year that Hamas can’t contest.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press.