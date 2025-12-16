Ontario influenza ICU admissions up 127% in past week, hospital association warns

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario hospitals saw a 127 per cent spike in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions stemming from influenza in just a week, the Ontario Hospital Association says.

The association shared the data in a news release Tuesday, a day after the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said three kids have died from influenza A-related complications since the start of December.

For the week of Dec. 12, the daily number of confirmed patients with the flu was up by 150 per cent, the association said. Hospital admissions were also up by 84 per cent.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“While COVID-19 and RSV cases remain fairly stable, influenza cases are up significantly,” Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association, said in the statement.

“Influenza A positivity is now higher than any of the last three seasons, with increases across all age groups.”

Story continues below advertisement

The association said Ontarians should ensuring their vaccinations are up to date.

“With flu cases expected to peak as early as mid-December in some regions and given that the vaccine takes about two weeks to reach full effectiveness, getting vaccinated now is crucial to ensure you are protected when virus circulation is at its highest,” Dale said.

“During this time of year, it’s also vital to be handwashing regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when you’re sick and complying with mask mandates within individual hospitals, as warranted, to avoid the continued spread of respiratory illnesses.”