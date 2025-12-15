Windstorm leaves more than 90,000 BC Hydro customers without power

A windstorm that swept across B.C.’s South Coast has left more than 90,000 BC Hydro customers without power, as of Monday afternoon.
The affected areas include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. BC Hydro says more outages are expected as strong winds continue.
As of 3:30 p.m., about 50,000 customers were without power in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast, and nearly 40,000 customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. The hardest hit areas are Langley, Maple Ridge, Victoria, Duncan and Qualicum.
BC Hydro says weakened vegetation, following several years of drought, means that trees and branches are more susceptible to wind damage and that many dead or damaged trees have fallen onto BC Hydro’s electrical equipment.
Crews are out and working to restore power, and that work will continue throughout the evening and overnight, the organization said.
If anyone sees a downed power line, call 911 immediately and stay at least 10 metres back.
For the latest outage updates and estimated restoration times, visit bchydro.com/outages.
