Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Windstorm leaves more than 90,000 BC Hydro customers without power

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 7:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another storm expected to hit southern B.C.'
Another storm expected to hit southern B.C.
Southern B.C. is under an umbrella of weather alerts and warnings Sunday evening as a second powerful storm in less than a week hammers the region. Many eyes are on Sumas Prairie, which is still dealing with flooding from Wednesday's heavy rainfall. Angela Jung is reporting from Abbotsford.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A windstorm that swept across B.C.’s South Coast has left more than 90,000 BC Hydro customers without power, as of Monday afternoon.

The affected areas include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. BC Hydro says more outages are expected as strong winds continue.

As of 3:30 p.m., about 50,000 customers were without power in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast, and nearly 40,000 customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. The hardest hit areas are Langley, Maple Ridge, Victoria, Duncan and Qualicum.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

BC Hydro says weakened vegetation, following several years of drought, means that trees and branches are more susceptible to wind damage and that many dead or damaged trees have fallen onto BC Hydro’s electrical equipment.

Trending Now

Crews are out and working to restore power, and that work will continue throughout the evening and overnight, the organization said.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone sees a downed power line, call 911 immediately and stay at least 10 metres back.

For the latest outage updates and estimated restoration times, visit bchydro.com/outages.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices