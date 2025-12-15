‘We need peace in the world’: Winnipeg Jewish community responds to attack in Australia

Send this page to someone via email

Temple Shalom in Winnipeg is described by Rabbi Myriam Saitman as a small community with dedicated people.

“We get together to pray, to study, to enjoy our community. It’s a great place to be,” Saitman said.

But as of this weekend, she says there is a different tone.

“Now we are mindful that our safety and security precautions need to be of a higher measure. But we won’t be afraid,” Saitman said.

On Sunday, 15 people were killed and at least 42 were injured in a shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

“It’s hard to believe something like this could happen. It was a celebration of Hanukkah,” Jeff Lieberman, Jewish Federation of Winnipeg president and CEO, said.

He says the local Jewish community feels horrified and that the tragedy adds to the rise in antisemitism he’s seen in the last few years.

“I hope people out there appreciate what we are going through. Antisemitism and all hate is wrong,” Lieberman said.

B’nai Brith Canada agrees. The organization’s CEO, Simon Wolle, says there is outrage and fear across the country.

“When we start to see attacks against the Jewish people, we know that if it’s not stopped, someone else will be next and our values become undermined,” Wolle said.

In the wake of the Australian shooting, Winnipeg police say they will be stepping up patrols around cultural centres, places of worship, schools and synagogues.

This is something the Jewish community feels grateful for as they lean on their community during this time.

“Peace. We need peace in the world. Every human it’s in their best interest to work for peace,” Saitman said.