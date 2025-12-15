Menu

Consumer

Manitoba projects $1.6-billion deficit, more than double the original forecast

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 4:17 pm
1 min read
A wildfire burning in Leaf Rapids, Man. in July - one of many during a long, hot wildfire season that the province said caused the provincial deficit to balloon to $1.6 billion. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns near Leaf Rapids, Man. in July - one of many during a long, hot wildfire season that the province said helped cause its budget deficit to balloon to a projected $1.6 billion for this fiscal year. Global News file photo
The Manitoba government is looking at another larger-than-expected deficit.

A mid-fiscal-year update says the province is now predicting a deficit of $1.6 billion — more than double the $794 million originally forecast in the spring budget.

One of the main factors was a long, hot wildfire season that prompted many communities to be evacuated and cost the province more than $370 million.

The dry weather has also caused Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro, which relies on water levels for energy, to predict a big loss this year.

The NDP government missed its deficit target last year as well, and has promised to balance the budget before the next election, slated for October 2027.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

