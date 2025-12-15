Manitoba projects $1.6-billion deficit, more than double the original forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is looking at another larger-than-expected deficit.

A mid-fiscal-year update says the province is now predicting a deficit of $1.6 billion — more than double the $794 million originally forecast in the spring budget.

One of the main factors was a long, hot wildfire season that prompted many communities to be evacuated and cost the province more than $370 million.

The dry weather has also caused Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro, which relies on water levels for energy, to predict a big loss this year.

The NDP government missed its deficit target last year as well, and has promised to balance the budget before the next election, slated for October 2027.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala has said the province is still committed to that promise.

