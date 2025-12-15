Menu

Canada

Montreal bus, metro drivers vote in favour of new deal with transit agency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Morning commuters walk past a city bus in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Morning commuters walk past a city bus in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Bus and metro drivers have voted in favour of a tentative agreement reached with the Montreal’s public transit agency.

The union representing the 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators, and station agents — the largest of the six unions at the agency — voted on Sunday.

As negotiations lagged, its members walked out for one day on Nov. 1, their first strike day in nearly 40 years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The dispute concerned wages, schedules, and work-life balance.

The deal included a 17.5 per cent wage increase over five years.

The agency is still negotiating with 2,400 unionized transit maintenance workers who started refusing to work overtime last Thursday.

The refusal to work overtime is the fourth labour disruption for maintenance workers since the beginning of the year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

