Montreal bus, metro drivers vote in favour of new deal with transit agency

Bus and metro drivers have voted in favour of a tentative agreement reached with the Montreal’s public transit agency.

The union representing the 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators, and station agents — the largest of the six unions at the agency — voted on Sunday.

As negotiations lagged, its members walked out for one day on Nov. 1, their first strike day in nearly 40 years.

The dispute concerned wages, schedules, and work-life balance.

The deal included a 17.5 per cent wage increase over five years.

The agency is still negotiating with 2,400 unionized transit maintenance workers who started refusing to work overtime last Thursday.

The refusal to work overtime is the fourth labour disruption for maintenance workers since the beginning of the year.

