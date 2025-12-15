Menu

Consumer

Food prices spiked in November, says StatCan in latest inflation report

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
Customers shop in a new "small format" No Frills grocery store that the grocery chain is testing, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Grocery prices in Canada increased an average of per cent in November compared to a year earlier.

That’s according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by Statistics Canada on Monday, which measured consumer inflation at 2.2 per cent overall, and was unchanged from the same inflation report in October.

The agency adds this was the biggest spike in food inflation since December 2023, and was up from 3.4 per cent in October.

Click to play video: 'Canadians set to pay nearly $1K more at the grocery store in 2026'
Canadians set to pay nearly $1K more at the grocery store in 2026
Last week, the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, citing positive economic gauges on the economy, including inflation as well as the job market and GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

A separate report released earlier in December forecast consumers could pay $1,000 more for groceries in 2026.

– More to come

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

