Food prices spiked in November, says StatCan in latest inflation report

Grocery prices in Canada increased an average of per cent in November compared to a year earlier.

That’s according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by Statistics Canada on Monday, which measured consumer inflation at 2.2 per cent overall, and was unchanged from the same inflation report in October.

The agency adds this was the biggest spike in food inflation since December 2023, and was up from 3.4 per cent in October.

Last week, the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, citing positive economic gauges on the economy, including inflation as well as the job market and GDP.

A separate report released earlier in December forecast consumers could pay $1,000 more for groceries in 2026.

