Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruits amid consumer concerns

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits. It’s part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

The president signed the executive order after announcing that the U.S. had reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina designed to ease import levies on agricultural products produced in those countries.

Friday’s executive order amends his April 2 move to impose global “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries due to what he declared a national emergency over persistent trade deficits.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The order says Trump made the determination to “modify the scope of products” subject to the global tariffs after considering factors including “current domestic demand for certain products, and current domestic capacity to produce” those items.

Story continues below advertisement

The executive order also removes tariffs on tea, fruit juice, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and certain fertilizers. Some of the products covered aren’t produced in the United States.

Trump and his administration have been long insisted that tariffs don’t increase consumer prices, despite economic evidence to the contrary.

Record-high beef prices have been a particular concern, and Trump has said he intended to take action to try to lower them. Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, have been a factor.

Trump suggested earlier this week that he’d be lowering tariffs on coffee to help increase its importation.

The amendments don’t apply to Trump’s separate, fentanyl-related tariff order for Canada, Mexico and China.

Those tariffs, as well as the global “reciprocal” tariffs, are at risk of being struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule by the end of this year on a case centred on Trump’s executive authority to impose tariffs under emergency powers.

Trump has said it would be “devastating” for the U.S. economy if the high court rules against him in the case.

—With additional files from Global News