U.S. News

Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruits amid consumer concerns

By Will Weissert The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2025 5:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. Supreme Court justices question legality of Trump’s tariffs'
U.S. Supreme Court justices question legality of Trump’s tariffs
RELATED: U.S. Supreme Court justices question legality of Trump's tariffs – Nov 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits. It’s part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

The president signed the executive order after announcing that the U.S. had reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina designed to ease import levies on agricultural products produced in those countries.

Friday’s executive order amends his April 2 move to impose global “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries due to what he declared a national emergency over persistent trade deficits.

The order says Trump made the determination to “modify the scope of products” subject to the global tariffs after considering factors including “current domestic demand for certain products, and current domestic capacity to produce” those items.

The executive order also removes tariffs on tea, fruit juice, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and certain fertilizers. Some of the products covered aren’t produced in the United States.

Trump and his administration have been long insisted that tariffs don’t increase consumer prices, despite economic evidence to the contrary.

Record-high beef prices have been a particular concern, and Trump has said he intended to take action to try to lower them. Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, have been a factor.

Trump suggested earlier this week that he’d be lowering tariffs on coffee to help increase its importation.

The amendments don’t apply to Trump’s separate, fentanyl-related tariff order for Canada, Mexico and China.

Those tariffs, as well as the global “reciprocal” tariffs, are at risk of being struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule by the end of this year on a case centred on Trump’s executive authority to impose tariffs under emergency powers.

Trump has said it would be “devastating” for the U.S. economy if the high court rules against him in the case.

—With additional files from Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

