B.C. watchdog to investigate after woman struck by Surrey police vehicle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a woman was hit late Sunday by an officer’s vehicle.

Surrey police say it happened at a busy intersection in the city, long considered a bedroom community of Vancouver.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Despite medical attention by first responders, the woman died at the scene.

Investigators have not released details about the woman.

Police say the Independent Investigations Office has been notified to look into the collision.

They say motorists should find alternate routes as parts of the area near 152 Street and 64 Avenue will be closed for investigation.