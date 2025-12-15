Nova Scotia teams up with federal government to build hundreds of new homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says work will soon begin on hundreds of new affordable homes, with the majority slated for Shannon Park in Dartmouth.

Housing Minister John White made the announcement Sunday alongside federal counterpart Gregor Robertson.

Officials say about $300 million will go toward building a little more than 1,400 homes, with $120 million of that money coming from the federal government’s Build Canada Homes agency.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The agency has been tasked with scaling up the supply of affordable housing across Canada.

The province says the Halifax Regional Municipality will fast-track the development approval process and reduce or waive fees in support of the affordable housing project.

Work on the first phase of the project, which will also see 500 homes built across the rest of Nova Scotia, is expected to begin next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government has a proven track record and strong success in delivering housing projects faster,” said White in a news release Sunday.

“With barriers removed and the construction sector built up, we are ready to get to work to build homes for people and families.”