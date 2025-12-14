St. Louis sends thoughts to Brown after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis sent his thoughts to the community at Brown University – where his son Ryan is a student and hockey player – a day after a campus shooting left two people dead and nine others wounded.

“He was on campus yesterday, so he was sheltering during last night’s game,” St. Louis said at the start of his post-game news conference after a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. “It’s a tragedy, it hit home. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to everybody involved, the students, the families, that community. Stuff like that shouldn’t happen.

“He’s safe, he’s back home, but it was a difficult time for everyone. So my thoughts go out to Brown and the community.”

The attack Saturday afternoon during final exams set off hours of chaos on the Ivy League campus in Providence, R.I., as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

The lockdown stretched into the night and was lifted early Sunday. Later in the day, officials said a person of interest who was detained after the shooting had been released.

Authorities said the investigation was continuing. They had yet to release information about a potential motive.

Ryan St. Louis, 22, is in playing his third season for the Brown men’s hockey team.

NBA coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, an outspoken advocate for gun control laws, also addressed the tragedy Sunday before a game in Portland.

“It’s just a reminder to me that these shootings continue to happen and there is something we can do about them,” said Kerr, whose father Malcolm Kerr was killed in Beirut in 1984. “The loss that all of the people involved last night, the loss that they’re feeling, it’s exactly the same loss as all the Parkland families, and every other mass shooting. Nobody asked me about it today. I didn’t expect anybody to ask me.

“It’s human nature just to think, ‘This is so horrible. Let’s just not even think about it.’ But, we have to think about it.”

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2025.