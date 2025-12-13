Menu

Canada

Cold warnings issued across the Prairies

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2025 8:13 am
1 min read
A snow-covered snowman adorns a lawn in Cremona, Alta., Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A snow-covered snowman adorns a lawn in Cremona, Alta., Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
EDMONTON – It’s another day of teeth-chattering cold across much of the Prairies today as temperatures are forecast to reach frostbite-risk levels.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says cold warnings cover all of northern Alberta, much of central and southern Saskatchewan, and southern Manitoba.

Residents in most areas can expect to see wind-chill temperatures near -40 C, but people in northern parts of Saskatchewan, including La Loche, will feel it drop to -45 C.

The weather office says conditions will slowly improve from west to east across the Prairies over the weekend, followed by significantly warmer weather next week.

Forecasters say extreme cold can make for a severe risk of frostbite or hypothermia and are reminding those heading out to bundle up.

Meanwhile, up to 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in southeastern Alberta near Medicine Hat, as well as parts of southwestern Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

