Ottawa, Alberta agreed to extend $15-a-day child-care fees to 2027

Alberta’s early-learning and child-care fees will remain at $15-a-day through to 2027 as the province works with Ottawa to firm up a more permanent deal.
The two jointly announced an extension on the current deal, with the federal government providing Alberta more than $1.17-billion dollars in funding.
It will extend both the early learning and child-care agreements through to March 2027.
As part of the deal, another 5,000 for-profit child care spaces are also eligible for federal funding.
It will also pull the federal funding restriction set on family day-home spaces.
In the meantime, Alberta says it will continue to work with Ottawa on a new agreement that puts non-profit and for-profit providers on equal footing.
