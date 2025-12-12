Ottawa, Alberta agreed to extend $15-a-day child-care fees to 2027

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s early-learning and child-care fees will remain at $15-a-day through to 2027 as the province works with Ottawa to firm up a more permanent deal.

The two jointly announced an extension on the current deal, with the federal government providing Alberta more than $1.17-billion dollars in funding.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It will extend both the early learning and child-care agreements through to March 2027.

As part of the deal, another 5,000 for-profit child care spaces are also eligible for federal funding.

It will also pull the federal funding restriction set on family day-home spaces.

In the meantime, Alberta says it will continue to work with Ottawa on a new agreement that puts non-profit and for-profit providers on equal footing.