Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa, Alberta agreed to extend $15-a-day child-care fees to 2027

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 8:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta signs ‘temporary’ agreement to extend child care agreement'
Alberta signs ‘temporary’ agreement to extend child care agreement
The Alberta and federal governments are announcing the extension of their early learning and child care agreement. As Sarah Offin reports, it's a program that has significantly reduced child care costs for most families — but not for everyone.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s early-learning and child-care fees will remain at $15-a-day through to 2027 as the province works with Ottawa to firm up a more permanent deal.

The two jointly announced an extension on the current deal, with the federal government providing Alberta more than $1.17-billion dollars in funding.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It will extend both the early learning and child-care agreements through to March 2027.

As part of the deal, another 5,000 for-profit child care spaces are also eligible for federal funding.

Trending Now

It will also pull the federal funding restriction set on family day-home spaces.

In the meantime, Alberta says it will continue to work with Ottawa on a new agreement that puts non-profit and for-profit providers on equal footing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices