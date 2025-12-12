Driver, caregiver not to blame after child fatally struck by bus: Hamilton police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say an early investigation has determined that neither the driver nor the caregiver were responsible for the death of a child who was struck by a public bus Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened near Emerald Street and Wilson Street just after 1 p.m. and it involved a Hamilton Street Railway bus.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the seven-year-old child was rushed to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say that based on witness statements and video gathered at the scene, investigators do not believe that the actions of the bus driver or the child’s caregiver contributed to the incident.

Police say the bus driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigators.