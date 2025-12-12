Driver, caregiver not to blame after child fatally struck by bus: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say an early investigation has determined that neither the driver nor the caregiver were responsible for the death of a child who was struck by a public bus Thursday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened near Emerald Street and Wilson Street just after 1 p.m. and it involved a Hamilton Street Railway bus.
They say the seven-year-old child was rushed to hospital but later died from their injuries.
Police say that based on witness statements and video gathered at the scene, investigators do not believe that the actions of the bus driver or the child’s caregiver contributed to the incident.
Police say the bus driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigators.
