Canada

Driver, caregiver not to blame after child fatally struck by bus: Hamilton police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
A Hamilton Police vehicle outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police vehicle outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Hamilton police say an early investigation has determined that neither the driver nor the caregiver were responsible for the death of a child who was struck by a public bus Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened near Emerald Street and Wilson Street just after 1 p.m. and it involved a Hamilton Street Railway bus.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the seven-year-old child was rushed to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say that based on witness statements and video gathered at the scene, investigators do not believe that the actions of the bus driver or the child’s caregiver contributed to the incident.

Police say the bus driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

