Canada

Bombardier wins $753M federal contract to replace RCAF’s Challenger fleet

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
Attendees pass an image of the Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Attendees pass an image of the Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
The federal government says it will purchase six Bombardier Global 6500 jets to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s remaining Challenger aircraft, which are used to shuttle around VIPs like the prime minister and Governor General.

The contract is expected to run $753 million and also covers pilot training and maintenance.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ottawa says the first of the new executive-style aircraft is expected to be delivered by summer 2027 and to be in the air by the end of that year.

The government says the new jets, which replace the last four Challenger aircraft, will be used for various operations, including medical evacuations and disaster relief.

The CC-144 Challenger series was introduced into government service in the 1980s and use of the business jets has long been politically charged, with opposition parties frequently describing their use by government members as wasteful.

The airlift capability procurement is among the first files to be managed by the government’s new Defence Investment Agency, which handles large military purchases.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

