Bombardier wins $753M federal contract to replace RCAF’s Challenger fleet

The federal government says it will purchase six Bombardier Global 6500 jets to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s remaining Challenger aircraft, which are used to shuttle around VIPs like the prime minister and Governor General.

The contract is expected to run $753 million and also covers pilot training and maintenance.

Ottawa says the first of the new executive-style aircraft is expected to be delivered by summer 2027 and to be in the air by the end of that year.

The government says the new jets, which replace the last four Challenger aircraft, will be used for various operations, including medical evacuations and disaster relief.

The CC-144 Challenger series was introduced into government service in the 1980s and use of the business jets has long been politically charged, with opposition parties frequently describing their use by government members as wasteful.

The airlift capability procurement is among the first files to be managed by the government’s new Defence Investment Agency, which handles large military purchases.