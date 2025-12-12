Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto to deliver replacement Scarborough busway ahead of schedule in 2026

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 5:40 pm
1 min read
Riders wait for an LRT train at a transit station in Toronto's east end on May 23, 2022. The Scarborough line was permanently shut down after a derailment in July 2023. View image in full screen
Riders wait for an LRT train at a transit station in Toronto's east end on May 23, 2022. The Scarborough line was permanently shut down after a derailment in July 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto’s transit agency says it is on course to deliver a dedicated Scarborough busway by next September, substantially ahead of its original schedule.

Mayor Olivia Chow, along with officials from the TTC, made the announcement on Friday, promising a busway would deliver faster travel times as residents wait for a subway extension in the long run.

Since decommissioning the Scarborough RT following its summer 2023 derailment, the TTC had been considering alternatives to the rapid transit route.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Converting the now-abandoned rail infrastructure into a busway has been favoured by city hall, with staff suggesting buses running along the old route would get to Scarborough Town Centre seven minutes quicker than if they were forced to drive in traffic.

Initially there were concerns about the plan from staff at city hall, who said it was over budget, unfunded and would take three years to complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Chow, however, said the TTC had been able to speed up construction and that the route will open in September 2026 rather than 2027.

Trending Now

“I want to thank the TTC for recognizing the need to accelerate this project,” she said. “Thousands of Scarborough commuters will soon have a dedicated busway, ensuring faster and more reliable travel times while we wait for the Scarborough subway to open.”

Over the past two years, the TTC has operated replacement buses on the road route once covered by the Scarborough RT.

The replacement busway will run for four kilometres along the route of the old Scarborough RT, and riding it from one end to the other is estimated to take 15 minutes.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices