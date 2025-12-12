WestJet pauses installing non-reclining seats after blowback — for now

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary-based WestJet has paused a move to install non-reclining seats on a big slice of its fleet after pushback from employees and passengers.

The airline announced in September it would reconfigure the seating on 43 Boeing 737 jets to install an extra row and divide the cabin into several tiers, some with more space — and pricier tickets — than others.

Many of the economy seats would have less legroom than the previous layout and feature what WestJet called a “fixed recline design,” meaning they could not be tilted back.

In an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press, WestJet vice-president Robert Antoniuk told staff that the new configuration will only go ahead on 22 planes “for the time being,” with 21 of those already sporting the tighter interior.

In the meantime, the Calgary-based company will conduct a review and “continue to gather feedback from guests and employees,” he said in the message Tuesday.

The notion that passengers would have to pay for a reclining seat — or else occupy a static one with less space — generated some blowback from passengers as well as flight attendants over the past few months.

In a bulletin to members, the union pointed to reduced leg room “comparable to ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit, Wizz Air and Frontier.” It said the more cramped conditions made it harder for guests with “varying mobility,” car seats and pets, on top of limited overhead bin space “despite an increase in guest capacity,” according to the August update from the WestJet contingent of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The change would raise the risk of “guest frustration” and result in less rest for crew members who would have more difficulty sleeping on board while commuting to an upcoming shift, the union said.

WestJet’s decision to hit the brakes on its plan comes a few weeks after representatives from the flight attendants’ and pilots’ unions travelled with company executives in the cheap seats of a scheduled flight from Toronto to Calgary “to gather a shared understanding of the product, the space and the experience,” Antoniuk said in the memo.

The pause takes effect right as the holiday travel rush kicks off, with every aircraft in the 189-plane fleet needed for service.

WestJet said in an email it may resume the seat reconfiguration in the spring.

“Throughout this winter, we will also be monitoring guest feedback and assessing the operational performance of the reconfigured aircraft to learn more about how this product is performing in the market,” said spokeswoman Julia Brunet.

In September, the airline announced it would create multiple seating tiers on the 43 jets, which included planes from former subsidiary Swoop Airlines, the newly integrated Sunwing Airlines and the now-defunct Lynx Air.

Most of those cabins had no premium economy seats.

The plan was to install a dozen premium seats and 36 more so-called extended comfort seats that would include more space and higher prices, as well as more than 100 seats with less leg room.

“The layout for our refreshed cabin caters to our guests’ diverse preferences. Whether they opt for premium seating with extra amenities and legroom or for more affordable ticket prices with less space, we’re excited to introduce this range of products for our guests to enjoy,” said chief experience officer Samantha Taylor in a news release at the time.

Some took a more skeptical view.

“If you’re anything over five-foot-ten, your knees are under your chin,” said John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University.

The altered layout fits into a broader pattern across the industry whereby economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space and, especially, myriad fees as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.

The extra money passengers pay for checked bags, pre-selected seats and onboard snacks makes up a growing share of airline revenue, raising questions of whether the charges amount to “junk fees” or the lower base price offers greater choice for travellers.

Popularized by budget carriers more than 15 years ago and now being adopted by larger players, so-called ancillary revenue plays an increasingly critical role in the industry, helping to diversify income and insulate companies from fluctuations in fare prices, fuel costs and competition.

Last year, WestJet introduced its new “extended comfort” service tier where economy-class passengers can pay for more legroom, early access to overhead bins and a free alcoholic drink.

“It’s a way of getting people to opt for those more expensive seats. You simply make the comfort differential greater,” said Barry Prentice, who heads the University of Manitoba’s transport institute.

“For some people who really don’t have the money, they may appreciate the option of, ‘I’ll just travel with the bare bones,'” he added, referring to non-reclining seats, which comprise the bulk of the cabin on the 22 revamped WestJet planes.